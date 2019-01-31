GCPL shares fall 8.24 per cent after disappointing Q3 numbers

The consumer goods company recorded lower-than-expected revenues with the volume growth coming in at a low 1%, partly due to the high base of an18% growth in Q3FY18.

By Rakshita Sareen

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) dropped 8.24% on Wednesday to close at Rs 694.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the company recorded a dip in its profits for the three months to December 2018.

The consumer goods company recorded lower-than-expected revenues with the volume growth coming in at a low 1%, partly due to the high base of an18% growth in Q3FY18. The company’s international business – after adjusting for the divestment in Europe business – saw a y-o-y growth of 9%.

The three main segments reported soft growth, analysts from Jefferies India pointed out. While the household insecticides segment posted a 3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over two years, personal wash segment increased by 2% y-o-y and hair colour segment also reported flat growth. The top line growth was mainly attributed to a 26% y-o-y growth in other brands.

“The international business in Indonesia continued its growth momentum with improvement in the household insecticides business. Africa showed signs of a gradual recovery with profitability improving sequentially. Latin America, however, recorded relatively weaker performance due to adverse macroeconomic conditions,” Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, said in a release.

GCPL’s profit after tax (PAT) was down 1.47% y-o-y at `423.52 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 429.87 in Q3FY18. Net revenues grew 3.5% y-o-y and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 3.3% y-o-y. The Ebitda was protected from negative growth as the company reduced its advertisement expenses by 63 basis points (bps).

The company’s gross margin also dipped by 93 bps y-o-y, partially due to crude oil price movement, currency depreciation and accounting change for Argentina. The company’s domestic performance was flat owing to weak household insecticides (HI) business, which accounts for 50% of the Indian business.

It suffered because of an unfavourable season in south India, from where 30% of overall H1 revenue is earned. This diverted the growth towards incense sticks that contributed 4-5% growth during Q3FY19 with its disruptive innovations like Goodknight power chip, a mosquito repellent product.