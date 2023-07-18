Gautam Adani takes Hindenburg allegations head-on at AGM, calls it deliberate and malicious attempt aimed at damaging reputation

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani addressed the shareholders on Tuesday during the conglomerate’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and took clear shots at the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. Dismissing the allegations of fraud made against the Adani Group, he said that the report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations. “This report was a deliberate and malicious attempt aimed at damaging our reputation and generating profits through a short-term drive-down of our stock prices,” Gautam Adani said.

