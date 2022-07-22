Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates on Forbes rich list

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been ranked as the fourth richest person in the world by Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List. According to the list, Adani has a net worth of $116.3 billion, while Bill Gates’ net worth stands at $104.7 billion. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has been ranked on the 10th spot with a net worth of $90 billion.

Gates is believed to have slipped in the rankings after he announced that he would donate $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit organisation. The richest woman on the list is L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family with a net worth of $71 billion. She is placed on the 15th spot.



However, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is still behind Gates. According to the list, Adani is ranked fifth with $111 billion, while Gates is on the fourth spot with a net worth of $116 billion. Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the 11th spot with a net worth of $88.5 billion.