Gaurs group aims Rs 650 crore sales revenue from new mixed-use project in Ghaziabad

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Friday said it will develop a new mixed-use project at Ghaziabad with an estimated sales revenue of Rs 650 crore. In a statement, the company said it will develop a “mixed land use joint venture project in Ghaziabad with a saleable value of approximately Rs 650 crore.”

The project, located near Hindon airport civil terminal, will comprise high-street retail with multiplex and banquets, studio apartments and social housing. Under the project, over 450 shops, 400 studio apartments and around 600 social housing units will be developed.

Also read| Realty firms pick up land parcels to build project pipelines

Veshesh Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said: “We have been increasing our foothold in the retail sector, and have been successfully operating 2 malls, one each in Ghaziabad and Noida Extension, having tie-ups with more than 100 national and international brands.”

Also read| Real Estate in National Capital Region: Making new moves

“With gradual increase in the number of flights from the civil terminal at Hindon airport, it has provided a major boost to the entire sector which is densely populated and is very well connected via roads, rail and metro,” he added.

Gaurs Group has delivered Gaur City I & II which is an integrated township project of over 200 acres in Noida extension along with a similar scale township project on Yamuna Expressway.