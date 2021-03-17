Gati-KWE plans to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development next fiscal

Gati-KWE covers more than 19,800 PIN Codes in 735 of the 739 districts in the country.

Express logistics company Gati-KWE plans to invest Rs 100 crore in infrastructure and technology development next fiscal as it aims to clock 30 per cent year-on-year growth by FY22 driven by air freight business.

The company, which is a part of the Allcargo Logistics, also launched an advanced air freight solution for pharma, electronics and auto ancillaries segments.

The Gati-KWE has also earmarked a budget of Rs 100 crore for infrastructure and technology development in FY21-22, the company said in a release. ”We have an aggressive expansion plan, targeting robust growth of 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) by FY22 with the air freight business contributing a healthy double digit to the topline. ”We are committed to add value to our customers’ supply chains by providing end-to-end air cargo and multi-modal transport solutions in a time-efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director, Gati-KWE.

The advanced customised air freight solutions, launched by the company, offer the convenience of nationwide reach, smooth connectivity and tie-ups with leading commercial airlines in the country, he said.

Sector-specific expertise and specialised solutions are a key part of Gati-KWE’s air freight offerings, the company said in the release, adding temperature-controlled transportation for perishable cold-chain shipments and deliveries within 24 to 48 hours, are ideal for the pharma sector.

Customers of auto parts and ancillaries can enhance supply chain efficiency with seamless consignments within 24 to 48 hours. Zero-cooling periods for electronic shipments lead to better cost optimisation and reduced turnaround times, it said.

Gati-KWE operates Air Transit Centres (ATCs) in eight metro cities pan-India and is expediting efforts to strategically position some of the ATCs near the airports for facilitating faster and multiple retrievals of cargoes.

Two more ATCs proposed to be launched in Chandigarh and Indore can bolster the company’s air freight services even further, it said. Besides, to facilitate seamless multi-modal cargo transportation across the country, the company is set to launch a state-of-the-art 1.5 lakh sq ft. Surface Transportation Centre (STC) at Delhi in June this year.

It plans to come up with four more at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore and Bengaluru in future. With direct connections to 34 commercial airports across the country and strategic tie-ups with leading domestic airlines, Gati-KWE ensures cargo deliveries within 24-48 hours to almost all key locations, the company said in the release.

Additionally, as an Allcargo company, Gati-KWE can complement its domestic air freight services with a host of solutions for diverse logistics verticals and connectivity to a global network of more than 180 countries, it said in the release.