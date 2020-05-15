Gartner forecasts 8% fall in IT spending in 2020 to $3.4 trillion

The research firm said chief information officers (CIOs) are prioritising spending that is deemed “mission-critical” over initiatives aimed at growth or transformation.

Gartner Worldwide has forecast a fall in IT spending of 8% in 2020 to $3.4 trillion, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the effects of the eventual global recession. The research firm said chief information officers (CIOs) are prioritising spending that is deemed “mission-critical” over initiatives aimed at growth or transformation.

Earlier, research and advisory firm ISG had estimated that 60% of clients will ask services providers to reduce prices by 20-50%; it considered price reductions to the tune of 20-30% to be fairly common. The firm expects such discounts to be granted for a period of 120 days, although in a few cases the discounts may be extended to a year. Clients could also ask for price rebates citing lower productivity levels due to companies enabling WFH (work from home).

Commentary from Indian IT majors has been cautious, with some restricting fresh hiring.

TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said post the Q4FY20 results, clients were stressed and were looking to restructure and re-price contracts, altogether reversing the positive momentum seen in the first half of the March quarter. “We are in the midst of a storm and the storm is going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Gopinathan said. Gopinathan was, however, hopeful business would be back where it had been before the outbreak by Q3FY21. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh observed revenue and margins would be under pressure.

In the recent earnings call of TCS, CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced having a secure borderless workspaces model, wherein 75% of the workforce can work remotely and the remaining at office spaces. Within two weeks of the lockdown in India, nearly 95% of the IT workforce were moved to home offices and continue to work from home. This shift to remote working has created a huge demand for cloud services, online platforms and remote access to important projects.

Infosys COO Pravin Rao it would take at least two to three quarters before an actual recovery. Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala told mediapersons the pandemic had impacted business with clients trimming budgets, cutting discretionary spends and asking for lower prices. He said the focus has now shifted to keep the cash flow going despite some companies boasting of having a healthy cash reserve.

Some sectors,however, will grow, Gartner has observed. Cloud-based telephony and messaging, and cloud-based conferencing will also see high levels of spending, growing 8.9% and 24.3%, respectively. Gartner has said the recovery will be slow through 2020, with industries like entertainment, air transport and heavy industry taking over three years to come back to 2019 IT spending levels.

“CIOs have moved into emergency cost optimization which means that investments will be minimized and prioritized on operations that keep the business running, which will be the top priority for most organizations through 2020,” said John-David Lovelock, vice-president at Gartner.