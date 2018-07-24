Garment exports: No extra relief for ’embedded taxes’

(Image: PTI)

Garment exports have contracted for nine months in a row through June but a relief by way of raising the compensation level to exporters for both central and state levies is unlikely to come by. Sources told FE the revenue department is unwilling to raise compensation under two key schemes — duty drawback and remission of state levies (RoSL) — from the current 3.7% (of freight-on-board value of exports) for cotton garments, even though exporters demand it to be raised to around 11% to stay competitive.

Although the textile ministry hasn’t recommended any specific level of compensation, it has been supportive of exporters’ cause.

For its part, the revenue department feels since the goods and services tax (GST) subsumed a number of central and even state levies, including sales tax and VAT, the duty drawback and RoSL rates were trimmed.

Being a multi-point tax on value addition that militates against cascading of taxes, the GST itself offsets a large part of the tax content on export goods, the revenue department reckons. Since input tax credits can be obtained, what needs to be offset under the policy of zero rating of exports is, therefore, simply the tax on the final value added, it feels.

However, exporters argue that there are many levies outside GST that are embedded in the export prices, and so the demand for higher duty drawbacks and RoSL rates. “The current rates of support adequately offset any levies that both the central and state governments impose on garment exporters. Effectively, these exporters are getting what they used to get before GST era, if the taxes that are subsumed by the GST are taken into account,” said an official source.

However, if exporters can cite concrete evidence to suggest the existence of embedded taxes even under the GST regime, the revenue department will examine that, said the source. Just before the GST was introduced from July 2017, the compensation for exporters of cotton garments stood at 11% (duty drawback at 7.7% and RoSL at 3.3%).

As such, a committee under GK Pillai, former home and commerce secretary, is working out the GST duty drawback rates and is expected to submit its report soon. This report is expected to form the basis of the duty drawback and other such compensation to offset central and state levies in the coming months.

The RoSL, under which garment exporters get refunds from the Centre against all the levies they pay at the states’ level, was a key scheme in the Rs 6,000-crore garments package announced by the government in 2016 to create 1 crore more jobs, Rs 78,000 crore in additional investments and $30 billion more exports over a three-year period.

The contraction in exports have already stoked fears of job losses and compounds problems of policymakers who are contemplating how best to compensate the textile and garments sector adequately once subsidies to promote such exports are phased out (by as early as December 2018, according to some analysts) to avoid disputes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Apparel exports dropped almost 4% in 2017-18 when the country’s overall goods exports jumped nearly 10%.

According to HKL Magu, chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the cut in the duty drawback and RoSL in the GST regime, capital blockage due to slow GST refunds initially and uncertainties on the future of export subsidies have affected the deeply-fragmented garment industry. Of late, though, the government has expedited the process of clearing refunds, which will release blocked capital in the sector, especially of MSMEs that have been hit by a liquidity crunch.

As such, garment exporters say they have been handicapped by the duty disadvantage against key competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam to our key markets — the EU and the US — and high logistics costs. For instance, while Bangladesh ships out garments to the EU at zero duty, Indian companies are forced to cough up 9.6%. India’s logistics costs account for as much as 15-16% of the consignment value, against 10% in many countries. Of course, under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme, garments and made-ups exporters get duty exemption scrips, freely transferable for cash, worth 4% of their total exports (raised from 2% in October 2017). But this supports still seems inadequate.