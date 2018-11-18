GAM said to offer star fund managers special retention bonuses

By: | Updated: November 18, 2018 3:28 PM

GAM Holding AG is offering a special retention bonus to key fund managers, people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest measure by the asset manager to contain a crisis that’s seen investors pull money and the shares plummet.

GAM Holding AG is offering a special retention bonus to key fund managers, people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest measure by the asset manager to contain a crisis that’s seen investors pull money and the shares plummet. The Zurich-based firm has offered deferred payments to money managers, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plan is private. The payments would be made over a two-to-three year period, one of the people said.

The suspension of bond manager Tim Haywood in July triggered a crisis at the firm that’s led to billions of francs in client withdrawals and led to the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Friedman. GAM has held informal talks with potential buyers for all or parts of the business, people familiar with the matter said last month, though outflows and unresolved questions about controls and oversight may have put off some potential buyers.

Also Read| The oil price is now controlled by just three men

A spokeswoman for GAM declined to comment.

GAM has said that Haywood breached the company’s gifts and entertainment policy and circumvented a rule that requires two signatures to make an investment.The episode raised concerns about oversight and saw assets under management at the firm slump by $18 billion in the three months through September.

In early July, GAM also had to take a $59 million impairment charge related to the acquisition of Cantab, a quantitative hedge fund business with links to the University of Cambridge.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GAM said to offer star fund managers special retention bonuses
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition