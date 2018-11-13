GAIL struggles to find gas buyers in West Bengal

By: | Updated: November 13, 2018 3:03 AM

With GAIL (India) putting its gas pipeline projects on the fast track, the company has gone on an overdrive to get customers, even though the response has been poor in states such as West Bengal.

 

West Bengal has signed an agreement with GAIL for the supply of 1.2 mmcd of city gas, but GAIL was looking to supply up to 2.5 mmcd.

With GAIL (India) putting its gas pipeline projects on the fast track, the company has gone on an overdrive to get customers, even though the response has been poor in states such as West Bengal.
A pipeline that can carry 9 million metric cubic metres a day (mmcd) of gas is going through West Bengal, but there are not enough takers for this gas yet, which is posing a hurdle for GAIL.
A GAIL official told FE that West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) could have been a potential buyer and a big beneficiary of the gas pipeline, but they have relented — only signing a city gas distribution supply agreement.
West Bengal has signed an agreement with GAIL for the supply of 1.2 mmcd of city gas, but GAIL was looking to supply up to 2.5 mmcd. The company has already started supplying to Matrix Fertilisers and are in talks with Bhushan Steel, Himadri Chemicals and other small players, “but we need more buyers to utilise the capacity of our pipeline”, the GAIL official said.

Work on India’s single-largest gas pipeline spanning 3,400 km under Jagadishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dharma is progressing in full swing. Around 92% work under phase I has been completed and the rest is expected to be completed within the next two months, whereas the balance phases, including the additional section under the Barauni-Guwahati spurline, are lined up for sequential completion by December 2021.
While GAIL has approached WBPDCL to put up a gas-based thermal power plant, especially at the Bandel Thermal Power Station, where four units of 60 MW each are being scrapped, the state’s power department has not yet taken any in-principle decision on it. GAIL’s pipeline runs within a kilometre or two from the Bandel

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Thermal Power Station, so raw material is at its doorstep.
GAIL at present is focusing on connecting the East and the North-East with its existing pipeline grid to ensure access to clean energy solutions for household, transport, industrial and commercial applications in the energy-starved region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GAIL struggles to find gas buyers in West Bengal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition