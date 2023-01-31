scorecardresearch
GAIL profit plunges 90% y-o-y in Q3

The firm is grappling with challenges because of Russia-owned Gazprom Marketing and Trading’s failure to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Written by FE Bureau
On Monday, the GAIL stock on BSE ended Rs 94.95 apiece, down 4.24%. (File)

The country’s largest gas distributor, GAIL (India), on Monday reported a 90% year-on-year decline in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY23) to `397.59 crore, owing to losses in the petrochemical and gas marketing business.

Consolidated net profit of the state-run utility came in at `397.59 crore in October-December 2022 compared with `3,800.09 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

On Monday, the GAIL stock on BSE ended `94.95 apiece, down 4.24%.

The company booked a loss of `349 crore in the petrochemical business after it had to cut run rate due to curtailment in supply of cheaper domestic gas. Its natural gas marketing division, too, incurred a loss while the pre-tax profitability of the core transmission business halved.

Revenue from operations rose 37% to `35,939.96 crore in October-December 2022 from `26,175.60 crore a year ago.

The firm is grappling with challenges because of Russia-owned Gazprom Marketing and Trading’s failure to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

GAIL signed a 20-year deal with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) in 2012 for annual purchases of an average of 2.5 million tonne of LNG. GMTS was a unit of Gazprom Germania, now called Sefe, but the parent abandoned the business last April after the western sanctions.

(With agency inputs)

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 01:00 IST