GAIL plans to hive off pipeline arm as open access challenges market share

State-run GAIL is hiving off its transmission business into a 100% owned subsidiary, the company’s newly-appointed chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said. The decision to restructure the company comes in the wake of renewed push by the industry for more open access in gas transportation, which is seen to dent GAIL’s share in the fuel marketing business. Though the transmission business contributes to only about 7% of GAIL’s revenue, this business segment contributes more than 50% of the company’s profit before tax.

“The Union Cabinet is to take a final call on the decision and GAIL will be able to execute this division within a year the Centre approves it,” Jain added. The company operates a gas pipeline network of over 12,200 km and is in the process of adding another 9,000 km. It has over 70% share in the natural gas transmission market and contributes 60% of natural gas sold in India.

However, as recently pointed by research firm Motilal Oswal, companies have been reluctant to build the trunk pipeline infrastructure without incentives, as pipeline projects are capex heavy and utilisation rates are trending lower, leading to lower returns. GAIL did not start executing the 3,384-km Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dharma pipeline (Urja Ganga) until, in September 2016, it received approval for viability gap funding of about 40% of the estimated Rs 12,940-crore project cost.

Jain said that GAIL intends to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years as capital expenditure on about 7,000 km of new pipelines (~Rs 50,000 crore), city gas distribution (Rs 40,000 crore) and increasing petrochemical production capacity (Rs 10,000 crore).

The CMD said that the company is trying to insulate itself from the rising freight costs and, to that end, it has executed destination swap deals for around 3 million tonne gas in 2021. Freight rates have been rising amid the widening gap between the prices of gas available in the spot market and the fuel sourced through long-term contracts.