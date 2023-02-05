G20 delegates meet Jaipur foot makers in Jodhpur

The delegates of G20 countries who attended the three-day G20 Employment Working Group meeting in Jodhpur were briefed about the Jaipur foot, a prosthetic used to help amputees and polio victims walk.

The session was helmed by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), which has been working since 1975 for the rehabilitation of amputees and polio with Jaipur foot.

Jaipur Foot-USA hosted a private event for the delegates at the iconic Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur on Saturday evening after the G20 meeting concluded. The event was also attended by the erstwhile Jodhpur royal Gaj Singh.

Chief Patron of BMVSS D R Mehta said that camps for artificial limb fitment have been organised by the BMVSS in most of the G20 countries.

Prem Bhandari, the chairman of Jaipur Foot-USA, said BMVSS is a partner of the Indian government for the ‘India for Humanity’ programme under which camps for fitment of artificial lambs are organised in different countries.

Twenty-one international camps in Asian, African, Latin American, and Pacific countries have been organised under the programme in which nearly 10,000 people were fitted with the Jaipur prosthetic limbs, he said.

The ‘India for Humanity’ programme was launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2018.

BMVSS has so far rehabilitated more than 2 million amputees and polio patients with Jaipur foot, callipers, and other aids and appliances in India and 27 countries across the world since 1975.

It provides all its assistance, including artificial limbs, callipers and other aids and appliances free of charge.