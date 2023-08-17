Future Retail RP seeks 29 days to complete insolvency process

The resolution professional (RP) of Future Retail (FRL) has sought an additional 29 days’ extension to conclude the bankruptcy process as the present deadline ends on Thursday.

The RP has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a further extension till September 15 to complete the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the firm, the company said in a stock exchange update.

Earlier on July 19, NCLT’s Mumbai bench had granted a 33-day extension to FRL’s administrator to complete its ongoing insolvency process and that deadline ends on August 17. The deadline of the process was extended many times earlier.