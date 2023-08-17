scorecardresearch
Future Retail RP seeks 29 days to complete insolvency process

The RP has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a further extension till September 15.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
nclt, reliance, future retail, rp, cirp, industry
The deadline of the process was extended many times earlier. (Image/IE)

The resolution professional (RP) of Future Retail (FRL) has sought an additional 29 days’ extension to conclude the bankruptcy process as the present deadline ends on Thursday.

The RP has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a further extension till September 15 to complete the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the firm, the company said in a stock exchange update.

Earlier on July 19, NCLT’s Mumbai bench had granted a 33-day extension to FRL’s administrator to complete its ongoing insolvency process and that deadline ends on August 17. The deadline of the process was extended many times earlier.

Future Retail
NCLT

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 02:20 IST

