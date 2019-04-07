Future Group’s Foodhall partners with delivery platform Scootsy

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 1:46 AM

This partnership is a step towards being accessible to premium customers that both the platforms share.

Future group’s premium food superstore Foodhall has entered into a strategic partnership with Scootsy, a hyperlocal delivery platform. This partnership is a step towards being accessible to premium customers that both the platforms share. “Along with Scootsy, we will be able to reach more food lovers and ensure great customer convenience by delivering their favourite gourmet food right at their doorstep,” Avni Biyani, concept head, Foodhall, said.

Biyani also mentioned that Foodhall will soon launch its own app, which would be content-driven. In terms of reaching out to customers, the premium store launched its third store at Peddar Road in south Mumbai last week, which is spread across 8,300 sq ft.

