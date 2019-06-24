Future Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 900 cr via NCDs

By: |
Published: June 24, 2019 3:05:18 PM

Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Monday announced plans to raise up to Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In the public markets, funds were focused on public equity and fixed income, he said. (Representational image)Future Enterprises to raise Rs 900 crores via non-convertible debentures or NCDs

Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Monday announced plans to raise up to Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The company plans to raise funds to replace “few of its high-cost current or near term maturity debts as well as to meet further funds requirements”.

“The meeting of board of directors of the company… considered and approved enabling resolution giving authority to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, for a value of up to Rs 900 crore, in one or more tranches,” Future Enterprises said in a BSE filing. Future Enterprises said this fundraising plan is subject to approval by the members of the company. Shares of Future Enterprises were trading 2.15 per cent lower at Rs 34.15 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Future Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 900 cr via NCDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop