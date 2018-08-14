Future Consumer partners MaxWholesale to sell products at Delhi NCR kirana stores

Future Consumer is sourcing-to-supermarket food vertical under the Future Group umbrella.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Consumer Ltd has tied up with distribution firm MaxWholesale to make available its in-house staple brands at the neighbourhood grocery stores of Delhi NCR, a move to increase its offline footprint.

Future Consumer is sourcing-to-supermarket food vertical under the Future Group umbrella. So far, Future Group staples and Golden Harvest products were available to consumers exclusively through multi-brand retail stores such as Big Bazaar.

“As a part of the agreement, MaxWholesale will make its technology platform available to Future Consumer Ltd and enable distribution of the staples assortment of Future Consumer’s products to the neighbourhood grocery stores. The product assortment includes daily-use commodity items like pulses, spices, rice, beans and some of the Golden Harvest branded products, among others,” MaxWholesale said in a statement.

“This partnership between MaxWholesale and Future Group will enable the availability of Future Group’s products to the consumers of Delhi at their nearest kirana stores, thereby expanding the brand’s reach,” the company added.