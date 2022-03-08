  • MORE MARKET STATS

Future calls shareholders meeting on April 20; creditors’ meet next day

Future Group had signed a deal in 2020 to sell its retail, logistics and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL.

Written by guest
Future Group
Kishore Biyani, CEO, Future Group.

Written by Rajesh Kurup

Future Enterprises has convened a shareholders’ meeting on April 20 and that of creditors on April 21 to seek their approval for the proposed Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL).

This follows an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 29, following a February 15 Supreme Court order, that permitted Future Group companies to convene a shareholders’ and creditors’ meeting, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Future Group had signed a deal in 2020 to sell its retail, logistics and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL.

US e-commerce major Amazon had opposed the deal, citing a 2019 deal through which it acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail, for about Rs 1,500 crore. Amazon had alleged violation of certain terms in the deal signed in 2019.

More Stories on
Future Group

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.