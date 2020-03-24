Funds utilised by companies for tackling Covid-19 to be part of CSR

CSR has become mandatory for companies with effect from April 1, 2014 through the Companies Act, 2013.

The government on Monday announced that funds to be or being utilised by companies on preventive healthcare, sanitation measures and disaster management to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) will be considered part of the CSR activity.

In a tweet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity.”

In a circular, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said keeping in view the spread of coronavirus in India, its declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government’s decision to treat this as a notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds on Covid-19 will be considered an eligible CSR activity.

CSR has become mandatory for companies with effect from April 1, 2014 through the Companies Act, 2013. Firms have to spend 2% of their average net profit of the last three fiscals on CSR activities. Around 20,000 companies have to meet their CSR obligations every year and the total annual amount is estimated at Rs 15,000 crore. Of this, around 15,000 companies have spending obligation of Rs 50 lakh or less, while the remaining 5,000 account for almost 80% of the total spend.

Welcoming the development, Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of law firm Corporate Professionals Group, said this would allow corporates to come forward in large numbers to make contributions for the cause. “For the purpose, it is suggested that the government may immediately create a portal on which specific requirements may be posted and corporates may be permitted to contribute in cash or kind towards those requirements. This will ensure coordinated efforts and avoid duplication,” he said.