  • MORE MARKET STATS

Funds tie-up for demonstrative AUSC thermal power project by end of March: R K Singh

By: |
March 18, 2021 3:35 PM

The sponsoring agency for the Research and Development (R&D) phase of the AUSC technology is the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI).

AUSC thermal power project , carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions., R&D Development, Thermal power plant, Department of Heavy Industries, Power Minister R K Singh, Hydro Electric ProjectsThe AUSC technology is designed to help power plants burn less coal for electricity production. (Representative Image)

The financial closure or tie-up of funds for the demonstrative thermal power project with Advanced Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) technology is expected to be done by month-end, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The AUSC technology is designed to help power plants burn less coal for electricity production while reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The sponsoring agency for the Research and Development (R&D) phase of the AUSC technology is the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI).

Related News

“A total of Rs 900 crore as grant was approved by the Government through DHI. The projected expenditure is Rs 897 crore and the financial closure for the project is targeted by end-March, 2021,” Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

According to the reply, phase-II of the AUSC project envisages setting up of a full scale 800 MW Technology Demonstration Plant (TDP) to establish AUSC technology for the coal fired thermal power plants. The timeline envisaged for the TDP is 54 months from the date of approval of the project. The financing options for phase-II of the AUSC project would be worked out in consultation with the stakeholder ministries/organisations, the minister informed the House.

Phase-I (R&D phase) was scheduled to conclude in September 2019, but it experienced certain delays and was completed in December 2020, he added. In another reply, the minister said NTPC Group generated 279.81 Billion Units (BUs) power in 2020-21 (up to February 2021) vis-a-vis 264.91 BUs in the year-ago same period.

There is an increase of 14.90 BUs in power generation as compared to the same period in last financial year. The total capacity of wind power projects installed in the country was 38789 MW as on February 28, 2021, the minister said adding that 78 million tonnes per annum CO2 emissions would be reduced with wind projects.

In another reply, Singh said presently, 12 thermal power projects totalling 15860 MW capacity in the central sector and 16 thermal projects totalling 17490 MW capacity in the state sector are under construction in the country. Further, he informed the House that 36 Hydro Electric Projects (above 25 MW) totalling capacity of 12673.5 MW are under development in the country out of which 23 projects (8987.5 MW) are under active construction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Funds tie-up for demonstrative AUSC thermal power project by end of March R K Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Retail jewellers likely to sustain recovery with 30-35% growth in FY22, outlook stable: Report
2Any attempt to create ‘imperialism of internet’ by few companies unacceptable: Ravi Shankar Prasad
3Public procurement: Govt’s defence purchases from small businesses improve marginally in FY21