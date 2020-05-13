Funding boost Voda Idea to get Rs 8,400 crore from Vodafone Group

Vodafone Idea ’s AGR liability stands at around Rs 58,000 crore.

Vodafone Plc, which owns majority stake in Vodafone Idea, on Tuesday blamed its share of losses related to Vodafone Idea to the adverse legal judgments by the Supreme Court in the adjusted gross revenue matter and said that it has decided to value its Vodafone Idea shares to zero.

But what may come as some sort of a booster for the loss-making, cash-strapped Vodafone Idea is that the British firm said that it has a maximum exposure of 1 billion pounds (Rs 8,400 crore) to the firm. This means it has to contribute up to that much amount towards paying Vodafone Idea’s liabilities based on the terms agreed during signing the Vodafone Idea merger deal.

“The Group’s potential exposure under this (contingent liability) mechanism is capped at Rs €1.0 billion (Rs 8,400 crore) and any cash payments or cash receipts relating to these contingent liabilities and potential refunds must have been made or received by Vodafone Idea before any amount becomes due from or owed to the Group,” the company said.

It added that Vodafone Plc has potential exposure to certain contingent liabilities and potential refunds relating to Vodafone India and Idea Cellular at the time of the merger, including those relating to the AGR judgment, “whereby Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea would reimburse each other on set dates following any crystallisation of these pre-merger liabilities and assets”.

“Under the terms of this arrangement Vodafone Group is obliged to make payments to Vodafone Idea where amounts paid pursuant to the contingent liabilities of Vodafone India exceed those of Idea Cellular,” the company said.

In April, Vodafone Plc had said it has accelerated a payment of $200 million (about Rs 1,530 crore) to Vodafone Idea, due in September 2020, under the terms of the ‘contingent liability mechanism’.

“Significant uncertainties exist in relation to Vodafone Idea’s ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle, or refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, including those relating to the AGR judgment,” Vodafone PLC said in a statement.

“As the Vodafone PLC Group has no obligation to fund Vodafone Idea Limited losses, the Group has recognised its share of estimated Vodafone Idea losses arising from both its operating activities and those in relation to the AGR judgment to an amount that is limited to the remaining carrying value of Vodafone Idea, which is therefore reduced to nil,” it said.

Vodafone Idea’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,453 crore. Revenue during the period was up 2.26% at Rs 11,089.4 crore – on the back of 4G customer additions and improvement in average revenue per user (Arpu). Ebitda was marginally up at Rs 3420.5 crore, while Ebitda margin declined by 47 basis points to 30.84%.