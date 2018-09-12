Fujitsu may open centre in Kerala

Fujitsu is a technology supplier to Nissan Digital in Okalhama. (Reuters)

Following Nissan’s global digital hub for electric cars, Japanese IT firm Fujitsu has expressed interest in opening a software development centre at Technopark in the Kerala capital. Fujitsu is a technology supplier to Nissan Digital in Okalhama. In alliance to the Nissan’s global digital hub plans, Tech Mahindra, another technology supplier to Nissan, had earlier announced plans to set up an IT centre in 12,000 sq ft in Technopark Phase III area in Thiruvananthapuram. Technopark is a Kerala-government sponsored IT park, which is home to 130 companies.

“A delegation of top officials from Fujitsu had been in Thiruvanthapuram last week, following discussions with Nissan CEO Tony Thomas in Okalhama,” Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair confirmed, when asked. As soon as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is back from the US, where he has gone for treatment, the discussions on the Fujitsu centre will be furthered, with more details on space allotment, he said.