Fujifilm’s new ‘GFX50s’ mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm has launched its medium format “GFX50s” mirrorless camera. Representative image (IE)

Imaging technology major Fujifilm has launched its medium format “GFX50s” mirrorless camera in India for Rs 511,999. The camera comes with “Fujifilm G” format 51.4MP “complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)” sensor with which the new device achieves the highest ever image quality from Fujifilm, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Along with the newly developed “G Mount” lenses, other features of the camera include an X-processon pro image processing engine, compact body, 3.69M-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel. “GFX50s” also incorporates a new “colour chrome effcet” feature to control the tones and deep colours. Additionally, Fujifilm has introduced “Fujinon GF” lens series with seven interchanchable lenses within prices ranging from Rs 119,999 to Rs 353,999.

“We are excited to launch the much awaited ‘GFX50s’ and G-mount lenses for our customers in India. Taking forward our promise for developing innovative technology, and to strengthen our commitment towards mirrorless segment, we have introduced this range to offer even higher image quality,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

With these initiatives the company aims to capture 30 per cent market share in the mirrorless camera and lens segments in India. The company also plans to expand its after sales service by adding over 50 more service collection points by the end of 2018, taking it to a total of 100 service collection points, Fujifilm added.