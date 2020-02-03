FujiFilm plans expansion; starts new office in Bengaluru

Fujifilm plans to increase workforce by 30 per cent in Bengaluru.

Fujifilm India Private Limited on Monday announced expansion of its footprint with the launch of new office in Bengaluru. This new set-up will help the company further expand its presence in southern India, better serve its existing customers, and also provide an exciting and fun working environment to its workforce, it said in a statement. With the new workplace, Fujifilm plans to increase workforce by 30 per cent in the city across functions like electronic imaging division, instax, industrial products and medical systems, it said.

The Bengaluru team will work closely with the Gurugram head office and other offices in India and around the world to drive value from collaborative innovation, the company said. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd., said: India is the most important market for us in the Asia-Pacific region, and we see huge potential in the country from a market, innovation, and talent point”.