Fujifilm India forays into endoscopy segment; expects to contribute 10 pct of medical business

In FY2017-18, Fujifilm India posted a turnover of 1,100 crore, in which medical business was a major contributor.

Japanese Photography and imaging company Fujifilm has forayed into endoscopy segment here and expects it to contribute around 10 per cent of its total Indian medical business in FY 2018-19, said a top company official.

Fujifilm India will continue to build its portfolio in the endoscopy segment by expanding its line-up and associations with various medical institutions to strengthen its foothold in the medical business here as the company eyes double digit growth next year, the Japanese firm said.

“10 per cent of the total medical business of Fujifilm India is expected to come from the endoscopy segment this fiscal,” Fujifilm India Managing Director Haruto Iwata told PTI.

“Around 50 per cent of the total revenue was generated by Fujifilm’s medical business,” Iwata added.

Presently, medical endoscopy in India is around Rs 300 crore market, in which players such as Olympus, Pentax and some domestic players operate.

Fujifilm India has introduced Eluxeo 7000 Series here, which would help in early detection of all types of gastro cancers, Fujifilm claimed.

“The move will help the company to strengthen its foothold in the medical business in India,” he said, adding that “Fujifilm India will continue to build their portfolio by expanding their line-up and associations with various medical institutions to strengthen its foothold in the medical business in India”.

Fujifilm is a leading player in the diagnostic imaging space, addresses product categories like computed radiography, digital radiography, digital mammography, dry imager, film and screen, endoscopy and point-of-care testing products/clinical chemistry system in India.