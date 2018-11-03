Fuel-efficiency and acceleration now a major car-buying factor

The study is based on responses from 8,700 owners who purchased a new vehicle between September 2017 and May 2018. (Reprsentational photo))

For the first time in over a decade, concerns about vehicle fuel economy and acceleration have overtaken exterior and interior styling as the most influential reasons shoppers reject certain models, according to the JD Power 2018 India Escaped Shopper study, released this week.

Good fuel-efficiency is the most influential reason when deciding which vehicle to purchase. This year, 13% of new-vehicle buyers cite this as the most influential purchase reason, closely followed by vehicle performance (12%) and latest technology features (10%). Although vehicle price continues to be most cited reason for ultimately rejecting a model that was initially being considered, shoppers are increasingly rejecting models in favour of others due to better fuel economy, the desire for specific features or options and better acceleration, with 17% of shoppers rejecting for these reasons in 2018 compared with 10% in 2017.

“Although fuel efficiency has always been top-of-mind for car owners in India, it has been heightened by recent increases in fuel prices and competition among vehicle manufacturers positioning fuel economy as a unique selling proposition,” said Shantanu Majumdar, regional director, Automotive Practice, JD Power, the global marketing information services company. “While most newly-launched vehicles score highly on styling, buyers in India are increasingly selecting or rejecting vehicles based on other attributes like performance, feature content, practicality of usage and vehicle warranty period. Manufacturers, therefore, need to ensure that they match product offerings to their customers’ purchase reasons.”

The study found that far fewer shoppers are visiting dealerships. “The decision to select or reject a model is increasingly occurring before visiting the dealership. This year, only 59% of shoppers visited the dealership, compared with 72% last year,” the study noted. It added that recommendations from friends and relatives and the internet have emerged as key sources for selecting a particular car model.

Lastly, this year, one in four new-vehicle buyers considered purchasing an SUV model, making it the most considered vehicle segment in India, surpassing the premium compact and compact segments. Customers who purchased an SUV cite vehicle performance, exterior styling, safety and good fuel economy as the most influential purchase reasons.

The study is based on responses from 8,700 owners who purchased a new vehicle between September 2017 and May 2018.