FTAs only after talks with domestic industry: Suresh Prabhu

Any future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that India signs will be, only after consultation with the domestic industry that relates to it, Union Minister for Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu assured the 19th annual session of IPMA in New Delhi.

“A trade agreement needs to first benefit the domestic industry. And our trade policy needs to be such that encourages more and more manufacturing within the country, he said.

The minister also said that the Government was coming out with a new industrial policy, which will encourage manufacturing in paper sector in a big way.