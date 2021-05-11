FSS and Zwipe to offer contactless cards globally

Collaboration to bring next generation contactless payment cards to issuers globally.

Chennai-based Financial Software and Systems (FSS), a leading provider of integrated payment products and a payment processor, is collaborating with Zwipe to bring next-generation contactless payment cards to issuers globally.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Zwipe is a payment fintech firm recognised for having pioneered the development of biometric payments and has delivered many success- ful pilots around the world.

The organisations will be working together closely, offering greater value to customers by combining FSS’s unified issuance platform and Zwipe Pay One bio-metric card capabilities, supported by Zwipe’s fast-growing global network of card manufacturing partners.

K Srinivasan, chief operating officer, FSS PayTech, said “Biometric payment cards will bring strong differentiation and value uplift to our card issuance and management offerings. Our collaboration with Zwipe will help our issuer clients to deliver a completely touchless and PIN-free check out experience, better in-store payments hygiene, and much stronger cardholder security.”