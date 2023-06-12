From toxic to thriving HR Tech’s role in cultivating a healthy workplace culture

– By Sumit Sabharwal

Discussions around the importance of a positive work culture have increased on social media platforms in the past few days. A healthy workplace culture is not only important for the employees’ mental health, but it also contributes to the performance and long-term growth of the organization. While culture depends on various factors, technology enables the stakeholders to work towards a positive culture.

Let’s have a look at how HR technology is helping organizations in cultivating a healthy workplace culture.

Ethics: A company’s ethics and values form the DNA of its culture. If you want to sow the seeds of a healthy work environment, it is best to communicate your ethics and values during the induction of the employees. An efficient Learning Management System can help you prepare training programs to clearly communicate your moral principles and emphasize their importance in the company’s operations. HR tech platforms built with integrated LMS deliver training to employees with highest engagement and interactivity. The training modules can be visually appealing and easy to navigate so that employees remain engaged throughout the session.

Communication: Inadequate communication or a culture of secrecy can lead to misunderstandings, mistrust and dissatisfaction among employees. When employees feel left out, unheard, or undervalued, it can breed negativity. HCM platforms that promote communication among employees can be a boon in such situations. It acts as an internal social media channel where employees can share/post their updates through pictures, text, video etc. Other employees can interact with the posts. This promotes a sense of community and belonging, brings down the barriers to communication and reduces the chances of grievances due to ambiguity.

Recognition: When employees receive recognition for their contributions and achievements, it boosts their morale, engagement and overall job satisfaction. However, biased or opaque employee evaluation processes can lead to negativity and resentment, eroding the positive culture. To address this challenge, companies can leverage HR technology for continuous performance measurement and transparent rewards and recognition. A tech-enabled Performance Management System can track employee progress, provide real-time feedback and ensure objective evaluation criteria. This promotes fairness, eliminates favoritism and establishes a culture of transparency. With unbiased recognition practices facilitated by HR technology, employees are more likely to feel motivated, valued and appreciated, contributing to a healthier work environment.

Support: A negative company culture can manifest when employees lack a support mechanism to speak up fearlessly or report misconducts. When there is no avenue for employees to voice their concerns or share their experiences without fear of retaliation, it creates an environment of silence, mistrust and frustration. Additionally, if employers demonstrate a lack of interest in employee opinions, it further exacerbates the negative culture. However, by leveraging HR technology, companies can establish and enhance support mechanisms. Anonymous reporting forms can empower employees to report issues confidentially, ensuring their safety. Regular employee surveys provide an opportunity for employees to offer suggestions, feedback and share their perspectives. Furthermore, HCM platform can assist in gauging employees’ mental health through surveys, helping companies address potential issues and provide proactive support. By fostering an environment where employees feel heard, supported and valued, organizations can transform their company culture into a more positive and inclusive one.

In conclusion, a positive work culture is crucial for both employee well-being and organizational success. HR technology plays a significant role in cultivating a healthy workplace culture by addressing various aspects. With the help of HR tech platforms, organizations can effectively communicate their ethics and values. It also facilitates open communication, breaking down barriers and fosters a sense of community among employees. Transparent and unbiased performance management systems supported by HR technology ensure fair recognition, promoting motivation and job satisfaction. Moreover, HR technology enables the establishment of proactive mechanisms, promoting a culture where employees feel safe, supported and valued. By harnessing the power of HR technology, organizations can foster a healthy work environment that benefits both employees and the organization as a whole.

(Sumit Sabharwal is the CEO of TeamLease HRtech.)

