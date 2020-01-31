From tea, biscuits, milk to toothpaste, check which FMCG items got costlier recently

In food and beverages, major dairy players recently increased the prices of both raw milk and dairy products such as cheese.

Some of the major FMCG companies recently took a price hike and daily use items such as tea, biscuits, toothpaste, detergent and milk have got costlier. Hindustan Unilever has increased the prices of 1 kg SKU of Rin detergent by 3%, a recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities said on Friday. Among other items, GSK-CH hiked the prices of its Sensodyne Rapid relief toothpaste by 7% and the same will now retail for Rs 160 for a 80 gm pack. Baba Ramdev’s Ayurvedic company has also increased the prices of its Patanjali Dant Kanti toothpaste to Rs 80 from the previous price point of Rs 75 for a 200 gm pack, the report added. In tea, Society tea hiked the prices by 6%.

In food and beverages, major dairy players recently increased the prices of both raw milk and dairy products such as cheese. Nestle and Amul hiked milk prices by 3-5% across variants such as Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Nestle Slim and Nestle Toned A+. Skimmed milk powder prices were also increased and Nestle is now selling its milk powder by 5% costlier and curd by 11%. Cheese blocks are also retailing costlier than previous rates. While Britannia increased the price of cheese block by 6%, Parag Milk Foods hiked the price of Go Cheese by 4%. In the Biscuit category, the price increase was witnessed in Britannia’s Bourbon biscuit variant. Britannia has incorporated a 7% in the particular biscuits variant.

However, some items have also taken a price cut and are now retailing for a lesser amount than their previous price point. For example, in the hair oils category, Indian FMCG major Dabur reduced the price of 100 ml variant of Dabur Vatika Coconut hair oil to Rs 39 from Rs 42. The same variant is now at par with Marico’s Parachute. “Marico has rolled out discounts of about 5-10% or free grammage on select SKUs of parachute coconut oil, Nihar naturals and Nihar Shanti Amla hair oil in the month of January 2020,” the report said.