From Swiggy to Coca-Cola – the adds creating a buzz this World Cup season

By Venkata Susmita Biswas

Ariel: 2011 Dobara

Verdict: In this ad conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, Ariel urges Indian cricket fans to wash their 2011 cricket jerseys (symbolic of India’s World Cup win back then) with Ariel and wear them again while watching the 2019 World Cup. While the ad scores on sentimentality, the idea feels forced and farfetched. Ariel seems to propose that it can make eight-year-old stains vanish, while assuming that fans who actually love the new team merchandise may still want to wear their old tees.

Rating: 4/10



Swiggy: What a delivery

Verdict: The Swiggy ‘uncle’ with the sweet tooth is back, and this time aunty is onto him! Picking up where it left off, Swiggy has taken the 2018 IPL ad, featuring a charming old man who orders a single gulab jamun while watching cricket, further this year. In 20 seconds, the ad crafted by Lowe Lintas delivers the message of “no minimum order” deftly, and packs in enough humour for a guffaw during the ad break.

Rating: 9/10



Uber: This World Cup,

Every Fan Wins

Verdict: Uber’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli dons the role of a cab driver in this campaign created for the World Cup that allows users to win prizes by using the cab hailing app. Even though the offer is hardly innovative — a chance to go to England to watch the World Cup — the TVC, created by Uber’s in-house team, manages to bring out the values of friendship, humour and goodwill.

Rating: 6/10

Coca-Cola: Be the 12th Man

Verdict: As the official non-alcoholic beverage partner to the International Cricket Council, Coca-Cola, just like fans of the sport, is willing to do anything for the game. Its drinks break man is even willing to become the 12th man who runs odd errands on the field, hoping that one day he gets a chance to play for the country. The brand scores a sixer with this 45-second ad narrated by Ranbir Kapoor, its brand ambassador. It is based on Rishabh Pant’s lucky break to join the team as Shikar Dhawan’s replacement. An interesting attempt.

Rating: 8/10

Wild Stone: India Jeetega

Verdict: In merely 13 seconds, Wild Stone shows just how ‘alluring and compelling’ the deodorant is. An Australian cricket team supporter chants “India Jeetega”, after taking in one whiff of Ranbir Kapoor’s fragrance of choice. The ad scores high on humour and uses the celebrity effectively.

Rating: 9/10