From Spotify to Dr Fixit to Tata Sky, how adds fared on TV screen

Verdict: Seeing a grumpy old man in the queue to pay his electricity bill, the attendant on duty leaves the counter and rushes to his aid. As other hapless bill payers wait in line, the old man gets a lesson in using Paytm and avoiding queues altogether. Why the selective courtesy? Not only is the ‘avoid queues’ idea stale, the execution is banal too.

rating: 4/10

Tata Sky — No Samjhauta

Verdict: The cable guy’s wife wanting to switch to Tata Sky because her husband excludes all her favourite channels from the list makes for a comedic scenario. The ad, created by Ogilvy, is entertaining and gets the message — of not compromising on what one wants to watch — across deftly.

rating: 8/10

Lloyd — Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge

Verdict: With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a TVC, one expects fireworks. But what we see in the TVC created by Mullen Lintas is a humdrum, bordering-on-juvenile conversation that leads to a lovers’ tiff. Singh shows his caring side by switching on the AC (through an app) before his wife steps into the room. The script is weak, and merely piggybacks on the couple’s star power.

rating: 5/10

Spotify —

There’s a playlist for that

Verdict: On finding the key to their father’s seemingly vintage car lying around, two brothers decide to take it out for a spin. Discovering him asleep in the backseat of the car puts the brakes on their grand plan. Both times, there’s a song to go with the mood. The ad, conceptualised by Leo Burnett, hits the right note.

rating: 7/10

Dr. Fixit — Octopus

Verdict: Amitabh Bachchan, in his comical voice, tells us how the house owner has had to turn into an octopus — armed with a trophy, a cooker, a shoe, etc in each tentacle — to catch water dripping from the roof, because he did not waterproof the entire house. Its ad agency Ogilvy cleverly brings hilarity and recall value to the brand; something rarely seen.

rating: 9/10

