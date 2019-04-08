From Spotify to Dr Fixit to Tata Sky, how adds fared on TV screen

Published: April 8, 2019 12:51 AM

Review of the latest ads of Paytm, Tata Sky, Dr. Fixit, Spotify, Lloyd

Paytm —
Kisi ki life ka Paytm bano
Verdict: Seeing a grumpy old man in the queue to pay his electricity bill, the attendant on duty leaves the counter and rushes to his aid. As other hapless bill payers wait in line, the old man gets a lesson in using Paytm and avoiding queues altogether. Why the selective courtesy? Not only is the ‘avoid queues’ idea stale, the execution is banal too.

> rating: 4/10

Tata Sky — No Samjhauta
Verdict: The cable guy’s wife wanting to switch to Tata Sky because her husband excludes all her favourite channels from the list makes for a comedic scenario. The ad, created by Ogilvy, is entertaining and gets the message — of not compromising on what one wants to watch — across deftly.

> rating: 8/10

Lloyd — Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge
Verdict: With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a TVC, one expects fireworks. But what we see in the TVC created by Mullen Lintas is a humdrum, bordering-on-juvenile conversation that leads to a lovers’ tiff. Singh shows his caring side by switching on the AC (through an app) before his wife steps into the room. The script is weak, and merely piggybacks on the couple’s star power.

> rating: 5/10

Spotify —
There’s a playlist for that
Verdict: On finding the key to their father’s seemingly vintage car lying around, two brothers decide to take it out for a spin. Discovering him asleep in the backseat of the car puts the brakes on their grand plan. Both times, there’s a song to go with the mood. The ad, conceptualised by Leo Burnett, hits the right note.

> rating: 7/10

Dr. Fixit — Octopus
Verdict: Amitabh Bachchan, in his comical voice, tells us how the house owner has had to turn into an octopus — armed with a trophy, a cooker, a shoe, etc in each tentacle — to catch water dripping from the roof, because he did not waterproof the entire house. Its ad agency Ogilvy cleverly brings hilarity and recall value to the brand; something rarely seen.

> rating: 9/10

— Compiled by Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. From Spotify to Dr Fixit to Tata Sky, how adds fared on TV screen
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition