From perspective to leadership skills, how CSR adds value at Infosys

At Infosys, we support social empathy and encourage active participation in community service among our employees. In the same spirit, we have formulated the Community Empathy Policy and we support the volunteering efforts of employees through employee-led CSR groups and eco-groups across our campuses.

The Community Empathy Policy, initiated in 2008, supports employees who wish to pursue their interest in community service by providing them with leave of absence, as well as a fellowship through a sabbatical.

The policy is currently available to all employees whose base and current work location is India. Employees who wish to involve themselves in community service can choose any of the following options:

· Volunteer with charitable organizations/governmental/Para-governmental organizations/industry forums/other regulatory organizations in the areas of education, health or any other area of general public interest.

· Teach full time for the period of one year at any of the approved engineering colleges and management institutions.

· Join approved research and development (R&D) organizations for taking up non-commercial research activities for public welfare and in public interest.

Through the years, we have seen that the Community Empathy Policy has made inroads and is quite successful. It is also beneficial, as through social service, individuals could develop a wider perspective, both personal and professional. It can also help in inculcating and developing leadership skills. The policy will continue to support those employees who wish to engage themselves in the field of community service.

Atul Yadav, an Infoscion, has taken trainings for students between grade 7 – 10 at Vigyan Ashram, which has two locations at and near Pune had this to say, “Initially, I had started a small maker space in Pune (community space) where kids can come and learn the DIY (Do It Yourself) culture. Since my efforts were part time, I could not see significant impact. So I thought to work fulltime by applying for sabbatical,” he says.

“I am truly thankful to my team and organization for allowing me to work on such an opportunity. One of the challenges in NGO sector is availability of professional and experienced resources. By providing such opportunities, we are setting an example for society,” adds Atul.

By Richard Lobo, SVP & Head HR, Infosys