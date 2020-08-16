From Google to Disney and even Indian Railways, how brands paid tributes to MS Dhoni on retirement

Dhoni played 350 matches and scored 10,773 runs. He was featured in 98 T20s, most by any Indian cricket player. (File photo: IE)

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired” – were the words of arguably the most successful Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The master finisher said that on the Instagram late evening on Saturday announcing his retirement from close to 16-year of international cricket career. The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper from Ranchi, who led India to win the World Cup in 2011 ending a long 28-year wait after 1983 victory. Not just that, under his captaincy, India also won the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007. In 2013, Dhoni, who was also known for his iconic helicopter shot, also conquered the Champions Trophy title in 2013 in England. According to ICC, he ended his international career with 350 matches and scored 10,773 runs and was featured in 98 T20s, most by any Indian player.

While Dhoni ended his career in style, Indian and international brands and even Indian Railways took to social media to pay him tributes for his contribution to the Indian cricket. Below are some of the most creative pieces of brands showering respect for the former captain’s next innings in life and capturing the emotions of Dhoni fans.

Always came through when it was crunch time. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7M7xB62fk7 — KFC India (@KFC_India) August 16, 2020

To an incredible journey of our very own captain cool. Thank you for inspiring us to dream big and making cricket more than just a game for all of us. We wish you the best in your next innings. Share with us your best moments of @msdhoni . ???? #Dhoni #mahi #LetsIndiGo #Cricket pic.twitter.com/chKC5Sw7Dj — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2020

We can try ????ing, but there isn’t going to be anyone like you @msdhoni. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2020