From Failure to Persistence: 5 quotes from Tesla founder Elon Musk for entrepreneurs

Elon Musk is undeniably one of the most innovative people of our time. Starting from Paypal to SpaceX to Tesla, Musk is clearly on a mission to overhaul the globe, and space. You might not be planning to send over a million people to Mars but you owe it to yourself to dream big. These quotes by Elon Musk will give inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and help them achieve what they dreamt of, even if it seems impossible for now.

Odds

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”

Here Musk wants to explain that if something is at your top priority and important, and you know it won’t be an easy thing to do — you still do it – at least try. For instance, Musk’s primary goal is to make our planet more greener and sustainable. While others may gawk at the possibility of transforming the entire course of abundant pollutive tech, musk is launching one ‘Green’ company after the other.

Failure

“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you’re not innovating enough”

Innovation is all about trial and error. If you’re right about it all the time, then most probably you’re following someone else’s formula. In order to develop your service or product you need to become a scientist and test new methods.

Persistence

“Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

When does a startup fail? According to Airbnb investor Paul Graham, a company fails when the founder gives up. The main reason for Graham to invest in Airbnb was that they denied to give up, even after government regulations. Likewise Musk has taken part in greater risks to keep SpaceX afloat. He even invested $100 million of his own personal money into the company.

Control

“It’s OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.”

While investing in the stock market, people generally come across “diversify your assets”. In a high swinging environment such as the stock market, diversity is the key. What about an environment that you have control over? In order to truly excel in your field you need to invest thousands of hours to become a professional. In order to understand the ins and outs of the process and the methodologies.

Change

“Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.”

People are stubborn all the time. To many people, Musk may be an exceptional genius. However, we believe that he may be the only sane innovator out there. There’s this very famous proverb, “When you cut down the last tree, eat the last fish and the stream is poisoned, you’ll realise you cannot eat money.” We already know that the earth’s resources are finite, and to improve the conditions, we need to embrace change like Musk did.