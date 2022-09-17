From apples to Apple: Blinkit set for mobile sales foray

Quick commerce startup firm Blinkit will now not only deliver apples within minutes but also Apple products, which includes the the newly launched iPhone 14. Mobile phones and other similar products like wearables, including iPhones are sold on e-commerce platforms but mostly the delivery is done within a day’s time.

Currently, only Flipkart Quick delivers smartphones in 30-45 minutes. However, Blinkit will deliver the iPhones within minutes. To begin with, this service will be available only in Delhi and Mumbai.

Analysts are not sure whether this move of Blinkit will be successful as Apple being a premium brand has high aspirational value and a segment of customers look for some form of discounts. It’s not clear whether Blinkit has worked out discounts with channel partners.

While the quick commerce firm currently sells electronics accessories like cords, adapters, chargers etc, it will be retailing mobile phones — only Apple phones and products, not Android products — for the first time.

For this, Blinkit has tied up with Apple reseller Unicorn. “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with Unicorn to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest Blinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit CEO and founder, tweeted on Friday.

“Blinkit’s tie-up with Unicorn marks the first time Apple products are being made available to customers on a quick commerce platform like Blinkit, where they can get their hands on iPhone, Apple Watch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes,” the company said in a statement.

Unicorn has 38 points of interaction nationwide, with Apple Mono Brand Stores and Apple authorised service centres in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

This is the second somewhat unrelated foray by Blinkit. A few weeks ago, it launched printouts for customers in certain areas, where they can upload files and the quick commerce firm will deliver the printed version in minutes.

Tarun Pathak, research director, Counterpoint Research said, “It is good to have the iPhone as an option on the platform but it won’t translate to sales for Blinkit. Even if the company ties up with Samsung, Xiaomi and the like, to offer options, it is unlikely that people will buy phones through quick-commerce apps. People are okay waiting for phone deliveries”.

“No one wakes up suddenly and decides to buy something as expensive as an iPhone and that too within minutes. People plan such big ticket purchases,” said another analyst. However, impulsive buying cannot be ruled out by a section of consumers who would always prefer a faster delivery.

Mobile phones are a big draw on online platform with around 48% of total phones sales taking place via e-commerce channels. Within this almost 92% market share is commanded by Amazon and Flipkart. Pathak said that it would have made more sense for Blinkit to have partnered with these e-commerce players for delivery.