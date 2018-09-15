Freshworks ropes in SaaS veteran to bolster growth

Twenty years after the launch of the industry, SaaS platforms have become bloated, and the products have become too hard to use.

Chennai-based SaaS start-up Freshworks which has recently achieved the status of a unicorn with its latest round of fundraising has appointed well-known branding and marketing executive David Thompson as its chief marketing officer (CMO) to drive further growth. As one of his first initiatives, Thompson has launched an aggressive brand advertising campaign that positions Freshworks as the smart and friendly alternative in a bloated SaaS (software as a service) market.

Thompson comes to Freshworks with a deep background in developing best practices for the industry. In his earlier role as WebEx CMO, Thompson launched WebEx and helped build it as the first global SaaS brand, positioning it for IPO and subsequent buyout by Cisco. As CEO and founder of Genius.com/ LeadRocket, he grew the marketing automation provider to No 150 on the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies, successfully positioning it for purchase by CallidusCloud.

More recently, he served as CMO at Auction.com / Ten-X and as CSO/acting CMO at Domo. “Freshworks represents a giant, new wave of global SaaS companies on the verge of totally disrupting the current SaaS leaders. Twenty years after the launch of the industry, SaaS platforms have become bloated, and the products have become too hard to use.

By catering almost exclusively to the needs of very large enterprises, the current leaders have failed to meet the broader needs of SMBs and medium-sized enterprises,” Thompson said. Thompson’s appointment came less than two months after Freshworks secured a $100-million investment led by Accel and Sequoia.

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO, Freshworks, said: “He has a proven history in SaaS marketing and has created collaborative working environments that bring out the best in every employee. We’re already seeing impressive results with our new advertising campaign and look forward to reinvigorating our marketing strategy with David at the helm.” The brand advertising campaign, launched in August and called “Hit Refresh,” features a colourful cast of animated SaaS office workers revolting against their employers’ current SaaS solutions – and demanding they be replaced with refreshingly simple customer engagement software from Freshworks. The advertising campaign has been rolled out on billboards, radio, online banner and online video advertisements.