Freshworks expands ops in India

A majority of the tech talent of the company works out of Chennai, with offices in London, Berlin and Sydney.

Chennai-based SaaS start-up Freshworks has announced a second office in India. Located on the Old Madras road in Bengaluru, the office is expected to be operational by mid-September 2018. The company has also hired Suman Gopalan as its chief human resource officer to lead talent strategy.

The Bengaluru office will act as a second engineering centre for the SaaS unicorn, which recently secured a $100 million funding round led by Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Freshworks is also one of the fastest SaaS companies to hit the $100 million ARR (annual recurring revenue).

“Chennai has been the centre of our operations and we have seen the city transform into the SaaS capital of the country.

“Bengaluru is undisputedly the Silicon Valley of India and hence became the obvious choice for expansion” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks.

The engineering team at Freshworks is agile and can build new platforms rapidly; and tapping into the Bengaluru talent pool will help scale capabilities across the board.

The key to their speed of execution is in building reusable platforms across the product range; which is currently at 7 products.

Recently, they also launched Freshworks 360, a fully integrated cloud bundle that brings together sales, marketing, and support applications with a view to providing users with a full, easy-to-use customer engagement experience.

Freshworks will further bolster their engineering team with concentrated expertise in distributed systems, Big Data engineering, machine learning and data visualisation.

This team of experts in the Bengaluru wing will build platforms from scratch and bring innovations to the table.

It will also ensure business continuity by further enhancing the reliability and the near-perfect uptimes associated with Freshworks products.

Suman Gopalan has previously worked with global banners like Whirlpool, Dell and The Nielsen Company in Asia Pacific and global leadership roles.

When asked about the work environment in India and the way forward, she said, “The Indian technology scene is radically changing. It’s an exciting time to be in India, with us setting the bar higher than ever before.

“Work environments are of global standards and the culture is conducive for excellence.

“There will soon be a time when people no longer search for opportunities abroad.”

The Bengaluru site will play a key role in strengthening the Freshworks platforms, as the company is all set for rapid expansion.