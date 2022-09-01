Freshworks appoints ex-Google executive Dennis Woodside as president

Freshworks, a San Mateo and Chennai-headquartered SaaS company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dennis Woodside as president, effective from September 1, 2022. Reporting to the CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham in this newly created role, Woodside will be responsible for leading Freshworks’ global business operations and strategy.

Woodside most recently served as president of Impossible Foods where he oversaw operations, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, marketing, HR and other functions for more than three years. Previously, he was a chief operating officer of Dropbox where he was responsible for all customer-facing functions and revenue generation for four years, helping the company reach $1 billion in annual revenue.

“I am excited to partner with Dennis and add his experience scaling global operations to our team. His skills will help evolve our business and allow me to focus on our company vision, culture and product innovation – areas that bring immense value to our employees and customers,” said Mathrubootham, CEO and chairman of the Freshworks board of directors.

Woodside will also join the board of directors. He held various sales roles at Google over nine years, from 2003 to 2012, including managing director of emerging markets, vice president of sales in the UK and president of the Americas, where he oversaw an $18 billion advertising sales business. From May 2012 to April 2014, Woodside served as CEO for Motorola Mobility LLC, reporting directly to Larry Page after the company was acquired by Google. Woodside currently serves on the board of the American Red Cross and was previously on the board of ServiceNow from 2018 to 2022.

“I am honoured to join this team and work with Girish to continue building what he’s started. I’m drawn to companies taking a fresh approach to big markets. From a decade driving category creation at Google, to the high growth era at Dropbox, and the scale at Impossible Foods, I see Freshworks as a great match for my experience,” said Woodside.