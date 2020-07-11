Freshworks acquires Flint for undisclosed sum

The acquisition is Freshworks’ third in the past year, including Natero Inc, which added customer success to Freshworks’ customer engagement portfolio, and AnsweriQ Inc, which bolstered the capabilities of Freddy AI, the company’s artificial intelligence engine.

Freshworks, a Chennai- and San Mateo-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) unicorn, has acquired IT orchestration and cloud management platform Flint for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Flint, a Singapore-headquartered company with major workforce in Pune, will provide greater visibility for Freshworks’ IT teams to better manage hybrid infrastructure, optimise spend and automate employee workflow.

Flint co-founders Ankur Gakkhar and Abhishek Pande are at present leading two Freshworks’ teams — with Gakkhar spearheading the automation and cloud management product team and Pande heading the platform and technology integration effort.

Freshworks CPO Prakash Ramamurthy said:”Like many companies, we felt the pressure of today’s remote environment as we went from 13 workplaces to 3,000 plus home offices in a matter of days. IT automation is vital to help accelerate the transition to a remote workforce and resolve service issues faster. With the addition of Flint’s intelligent automation, Freshworks takes the legwork out of tedious, repeatable tasks so that IT teams can focus on high impact work while providing an exceptional employee experience.”

The acquisition is Freshworks’ third in the past year, including Natero Inc, which added customer success to Freshworks’ customer engagement portfolio, and AnsweriQ Inc, which bolstered the capabilities of Freddy AI, the company’s artificial intelligence engine.

Former Flint CTO Abhishek Pande said: “As part of Freshservice, the acquired Flint technology will enable insight across infrastructure and apps, maintain service health and optimise cloud delivery and spend.”