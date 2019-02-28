Fresh trouble brews for Amrapali Group: SC allows CMD arrest; attachment of personal properties

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 4:17 PM

In fresh trouble for Amrapali Group, Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to arrest realty firm’s CMD Anil Sharma and 2 directors immediately in a criminal complaint registered against them.

The apex court further said that the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing can also make the arrest, PTI also said.

No agency has been stopped from arresting the company directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police, it added. The court also directed  attachment of personal properties of Anil Sharma and other directors, PTI report said.

PTI reported the bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit saying: “We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police.”

So far, the three company including the CMD were in the custody of UP police on the directions of the apex court in the case filed by home buyers.

Earlier in February 14, the Supreme Court had sought an affidavit from Amrapali Group asking to explain the amount invested and in which projects and who are the directors in which company till the very beginning of its existence.

The court had also then ordered the group to deposit Rs 200 crores which was taken by it on account of loans and advances by March 31.

