Fresh job creation by Amazon! E-commerce giant sets up 10 new warehouses, to create thousands of jobs in India

Amazon ’s investments have enabled nearly 7,00,000 jobs over the last seven years in India. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in India, with 10 new fulfilment centres (FC). With the latest additions, the company will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

The new FCs will be set up in 10 locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and will be operational before the festive season, the company said in a statement. Amazon India’s fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than eight million square feet. The firm will also expand seven existing buildings.

“The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India. With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics.” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

Amazon has already hired nearly 70,000 contract workers in India to cater to the rising consumer demand. The company expects traffic to further scale up in the coming months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons. The domestic festive season will commence with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22.

Earlier this week, the company said it will hold Prime Day in India on August 6 and 7. The two-day sale event is said to feature over 300 new product launches from top brands. In January, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon had announced that it plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.

Amazon’s investments have enabled nearly 7,00,000 jobs over the last seven years in India.