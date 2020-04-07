Fresh investment: Swiggy adds Rs 264 crore to cart in Series I funding

By: |
Published: April 7, 2020 9:40:46 AM

Swiggy has raised Rs 263.56 crore  ($35 million) from a clutch of investors as part of its ongoing Series I investment round.

Swiggy, BrandWorks, BrandWorks initiative, Vishal Bhatia, latest news on SwiggyThe fresh funding round was led by Netherlands-based Tencent Cloud Europe BV with `142.48 crore.

Swiggy has raised Rs 263.56 crore  ($35 million) from a clutch of investors as part of its ongoing Series I investment round, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business signals
platform paper.vc.

The fresh funding round was led by Netherlands-based Tencent Cloud Europe BV with `142.48 crore. South Korea-headquartered Ark Impact Asset Management is investing `71.23 crore through two separate entities, South Korea’s KIP Re-Up Fund is investing `35.60 crore and MACM India Growth Fund is putting in `14.23 crore in the Bengaluru-based online food delivery firm, the documents showed.

Related News

The latest investment will take Swiggy’s total fund count to nearly $1.64 billion. The fundraising comes at a time when companies across sectors have been battered by the impact of the novel coronavirus. As per industry estimates, at least 25% of domestic start-ups will shut down due to Covid-19.

In February, Swiggy raised $113 million from existing backers Naspers, Wellington Management and Meituan Dianping as part of its Series I funding round.

According to industry observers, the funds will be used by Swiggy to build its food delivery and cloud kitchen business. The firm, which competes with Gurgaon-based Zomato, had raised a whopping $1 billion in December 2018, led by Naspers that valued it at an estimated $3.3 billion.
Swiggy’s losses ballooned to `2,345.6 crore in FY19 from `384.9 crore in FY18.

Analysts estimate food delivery firms’ monthly operating cash burn to be about $30 million.
Data sourced from market research firm Kalagato showed Swiggy delivered 45-49 million orders as of December 2019 compared with Zomato’s 32-36 million.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Fresh investment Swiggy adds Rs 264 crore to cart in Series I funding
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Most important worry for the industry is the cash flow: MS Unnikrishnan, MD and CEO, Thermax
2No payment relief for discoms from July: Power ministry
3Health, fitness apps see more downloads amid lockdown