Fresh capital infusion: Amazon puts Rs 2,600 cr in Indian unit

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon Inc has infused a fresh capital of Rs 2,600 crore into its Indian unit, Amazon Seller Services, according to data sourced by business intelligence platform Paper.vc. The funding comes at a time when Walmart has inched closer towards acquiring homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart.

In January, Amazon Inc had pumped in capital of Rs 1,950 crore. Prior to that, in November 2017, Amazon India had issued a paid-up capital of Rs 17,839 core towards its marketplace arm.

Amazon has been aggressively investing in building infrastructure and expanding services in its battle against Flipkart. In April this year, Amazon India increased storage capacity by 54% to 20 million cubic feet by launching five new warehouses, which are also known as fulfilment centres, in cities, including Gurgaon (part of Delhi-NCR), Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Vijayawada. Till 2017, all Amazon warehouses put together had a storage capacity of 13 million cubic feet.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion for the Indian market.

According to the filings with the registrar of companies (RoC), Amazon Seller Services posted a 41% increase in its gross revenue to Rs 3,128 crore.