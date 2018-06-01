Fresh bidding for Fortis: Munjal-Burmans, IHH, Radiant Life Care and Manipal-TPG Asia on shortlist

Fortis said that it has received interest from various parties on May 31, as per the timeline specified in the fresh process for bidding.

Fortis slugfest: Fortis Healthcare has shortlisted bids from four major players: Burman-Munjal family office consortium, Malaysia’s IHH Berhad, KKR backed Radiant Life Care and TPG Asia. Earlier, the Burman-Munjal family office consortium had given their their consent for fresh bids, following which Fortis Healthcare initiated a fresh bidding process, after mutually terminating the offer from the duo. In the regulatory filing, Fortis said that it has received interest from various parties on May 31, in accordance with the timeline specified in the fresh process for bidding.

“The Board of the Company has now decided to include the following four parties in the Process and has initiated various steps as outlined in the Transaction Process Letter: Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Radiant Life Care Private Limited, TPG Asia VI SF Pte Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited,” Forits said in the statement.

Earlier, Fortis board had accepted the offer from Hero and Munjal family office to invest Rs 1,800 crore. However following the development, shareholders had voted out director Brian Tempest from the board in an EGM (Extra-ordinary General Meeting). Three directors — Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Tejinder Singh Shergill — had already resigned before the EGM.

According to the fresh criteria, the buyers have to make a minimum investment of Rs 1,500 crore into Fortis Healthcare by way of preferential allotment apart from having a plan for funding the acquisition of RHT Health Trust (RHT) and a plan for providing exit to private equity investors of diagnostic arm SRL. Further, the bids should be unconditional as well as mention about the source of funds for the transaction and elaborate on the plans for retention of current management and employees, Fortis had said in its statement earlier.