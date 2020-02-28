French major Total acquires shares worth over Rs 5,000 crore in Adani Gas

Published: February 28, 2020 10:04:06 PM

On Friday, five promoter entities of Adani Gas on Friday sold shares worth more than Rs 5,000 crore through open market transactions, , as per bulk deal data available on the BSE.

On BSE, shares of Adani Gas on Friday ended at Rs 133.9 apiece, down 9.04 per cent.

French energy major Total on Friday picked up shares worth over Rs 5,000 crore in Adani Gas through an open market transaction.

Adani Tradeline LLP, S B Adani Family Trust, Afro Asia Trade And Investments Ltd, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd and Universal Trade And Investments Ltd, offloaded shares.

The five promoters have sold a total .of 40,76,43,145 shares for around Rs 125 per share and the total deal value is Rs 5,095 crore, according to the data.

Separately, Total Holdings SAS picked up 40,57,51,145 shares in Adani Gas at an average price of Rs 125.12 apiece. This deal is worth Rs 5,076 crore.

On BSE, shares of Adani Gas on Friday ended at Rs 133.9 apiece, down 9.04 per cent.

In October, it was announced that Total Holdings SAS would acquire 37.4 per cent stake in Gautam Adani-led Adani Gas.

