French firm Imerys pumps in Rs 350 cr in new facility in Andhra Pradesh

Imerys, French multinational which specialises in production and processing of industrial minerals, on Thursday said it has pumped in Rs 350 crore in its new facility in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The calcium aluminate plant will also serve as a distribution centre of imported ready-to-use mortars and bentonite solutions to serve the fast-growing infrastructure sector, in particular for applications such as waste water, tunneling and civil engineering in general.
“The group invested Rs 350 crore in this new facility, which expands the group’s presence in the country and enables it to serve domestic customers with solutions adapted to their local needs,” the company said in a statement. From its new plant, Imerys will supply the refractory as well as the construction market A calcium aluminate binder with controlled chemistry and optimised mineralogy for conventional castable applications, and a calcium aluminate binder dedicated to growing demand in low-cement castables, the statement said.
The company has hired 100 people from local communities, who have been trained gradually as the commissioning of the plant was progressing. Imerys India today employs 800 people, located in 16 industrial sites and eight sales offices. In addition to the production of calcium aluminate binders, the group produces specialty solutions for ceramics, plastics, polymers and refractory products.
“…the group continues to invest in growing markets and geographies. The fully remote commissioning, caused by the perduring pandemic, has been an incredible achievement,” Alessandro DAZZA, Chief Executive Officer, Imerys, said.
