Free-to-air Dangal races to the top, pips STAR, Zee, Colors in TV channel sweepstakes

A new channel backed by a new business model is shaking up the general entertainment television industry in India. Dangal, a Hindi language channel, has become the second most popular channel in India leaving behind established big entertainment players such as STAR, Zee and Colors. Trailing just behind STAR Sports 1 Hindi, Dangal has gained a spot on TV viewer\u2019s list post the TRAI rules for DTH, Cable TV got effective in February 2019. Dangal is owned by Enterr10 Television Pvt Ltd. The channel has garnered almost 10 lakh weekly impressions and continued to be in the most popular list for several weeks. Dangal has achieved this feat across all genres of channels, BARC data for the week 13 April- 19 April 2019 showed. The channel held the second spot for the previous week as well. Dangal was targetted at Bhojpuri market initially but it was later decided that the channel should be launched in Hindi entertainment segment. Pricing is Dangal\u2019s USP Dangal is a free-to-watch channel among popular channels which are priced at a premium slab of Rs 19. Of 10 most popular channels, per Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) data, STAR Sports 1 Hindi, Sun TV, STAR Plus, Zee TV, Zee Telugu, Colors are priced at Rs 19. Post TRAI\u2019s new rules, this is the most expensive slab for TV channels. Pay per channel...Sun Tv (19rs) Bcos of TRAI.Sun TV lost its No 1 position (all india level).now at no 3 Free channel Dangal (channel name) at no 1 & 2 (in 2 weeks). \u2014 arunprasad (@Cinephile05) April 26, 2019 Classic shows, viewers favourite With shows that have a timeless following because of their Indian mythology connection and religious significance (such as Ramayana, Mahima Shani Dev ki and Sai Baba), Dangal has other classic shows on offer as well including Jhansi ki Rani and Veer Shivaji. Crime Alert, which has a similar premise to Crime Patrol is another fan-favourite offering of the channel. Thanx Dangal team for broadcasting such a \u00a0nice entertaining serial. You are the one hope on DD Free Dish rather than Big magic. Plz be connected on DD free dish forever because rest channels are fool but we admire your longivity on DD free dish. \u2014 Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu494) April 24, 2019 TRAI's new rules for DTH, Cable TV On February 2019, TRAI's new regime for TV viewers was rolled out which allows the users to select and pay only for the channels that they wish to watch. The new pricing system lets the users decide from a-la-carte channels, pre-curated bouquet channels and free-to-air channels. BARC Data, Week 15. Across Genres@STARSportsIndia FTA channel on top.@DangalChannel FTA at 2nd.@shashidigital @DDFreeDish_ pic.twitter.com\/C8MQuGRnvV \u2014 Dipak Roy (@DipakRoy_) April 18, 2019