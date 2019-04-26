Free-to-air Dangal races to the top, pips STAR, Zee, Colors in TV channel sweepstakes

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 1:11:26 PM

Dangal channel has given stiff competition to already established players such as STAR, Zee and Colors and has become the second most popular channel in India.

tv monthly bill drop down due to trai new ruleTRAI new rules for DTH, Cable TV: Dangal becomes the second most popular channel.

A new channel backed by a new business model is shaking up the general entertainment television industry in India. Dangal, a Hindi language channel, has become the second most popular channel in India leaving behind established big entertainment players such as STAR, Zee and Colors. Trailing just behind STAR Sports 1 Hindi, Dangal has gained a spot on TV viewer’s list post the TRAI rules for DTH, Cable TV got effective in February 2019.

Dangal is owned by Enterr10 Television Pvt Ltd. The channel has garnered almost 10 lakh weekly impressions and continued to be in the most popular list for several weeks. Dangal has achieved this feat across all genres of channels, BARC data for the week 13 April- 19 April 2019 showed. The channel held the second spot for the previous week as well.

Dangal was targetted at Bhojpuri market initially but it was later decided that the channel should be launched in Hindi entertainment segment.

Pricing is Dangal’s USP

Dangal is a free-to-watch channel among popular channels which are priced at a premium slab of Rs 19. Of 10 most popular channels, per Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) data, STAR Sports 1 Hindi, Sun TV, STAR Plus, Zee TV, Zee Telugu, Colors are priced at Rs 19. Post TRAI’s new rules, this is the most expensive slab for TV channels.

Classic shows, viewers favourite

With shows that have a timeless following because of their Indian mythology connection and religious significance (such as Ramayana, Mahima Shani Dev ki and Sai Baba), Dangal has other classic shows on offer as well including Jhansi ki Rani and Veer Shivaji. Crime Alert, which has a similar premise to Crime Patrol is another fan-favourite offering of the channel.

TRAI’s new rules for DTH, Cable TV

On February 2019, TRAI’s new regime for TV viewers was rolled out which allows the users to select and pay only for the channels that they wish to watch. The new pricing system lets the users decide from a-la-carte channels, pre-curated bouquet channels and free-to-air channels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Free-to-air Dangal races to the top, pips STAR, Zee, Colors in TV channel sweepstakes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition