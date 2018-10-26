Free flow of data allows smaller players to remain competitive: European Commission VP

India is finalising its data protection framework that aims to safeguard personal information, defines obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and moots penalties for violations. (Reuters)

European Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip on Thursday extended support to free flow of data, stating that it allows smaller players to remain competitive against larger rivals but also asserted that these entities would need to ensure that data of individuals remains protected. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2018, Ansip said India’s data protection rules, which are in the works, will “hopefully pave the way for EU-India adequacy discussions in the future and also facilitate greater data flows between us”.

“Keeping data safe and secure is a condition for stable and competitive global commercial flows. Data protection is also a fundamental right… we would like to support free data flows,” he said. He added that if there is “forceful” data localisation, then it will be difficult for smaller players to compete with the larger rivals.

India is finalising its data protection framework that aims to safeguard personal information, defines obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and moots penalties for violations. Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, who was also present in the session, asserted that privacy is a fundamental right of citizens and that the government is working to ensure that data sovereignty is upheld. Noting that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain also depend on “safe and secure access” to quality data, he said EU’s data landscape had changed dramatically after the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into full effect.

The GDPR framework — which came into effect from May this year — has stipulated strict guidelines around security of personal data and heavy fines for breaches. Ansip said when it comes to going digital, India and the European Union face several similar challenges. “It is perhaps not surprising that our plans for a digital future have a lot in common… They are driven by similar demands, from people, business and industry for more data, better online access, improved digital services – public and private,” he said.

The official flagged cybersecurity as a major challenge and said consumers can be better protected through collaborative efforts in “developing the best possible capabilities in key areas like the Internet of Things, cyber intelligence, intrusion detection, anti-malware software”. “Cybersecurity is one of several areas where I see strong momentum for closer ties and cooperation between the EU and India. They also include research, science and innovation,” he added.