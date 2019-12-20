Fraud-hit CG Power appoints former CJI T S Thakur as head of investigation

By: |
Published: December 20, 2019 11:58:15 AM

Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of the company, was removed by its board on August 29. CG Group incurred a net loss of Rs 652.38 crore during the year ended March 31, 2019.

CG Power  Gautam Thapar, G Power Industrial Solutions,Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of CG power, was removed by its board on August 29.

Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Friday said it has appointed former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur as head of investigation to monitor the ongoing forensic investigation. “The proposal of the Company to appoint Hon’ble Justice T S Thakur (Retd) as Head of Investigation to monitor the ongoing forensic investigation commenced by the company was accepted by Justice Thakur (Retd),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Justice Thakur was the Chief Justice of India from December 3, 2015 to January 4, 2017. “The forensic investigation will be greatly benefited from the oversight, guidance and opinion of a legal illuminary like Justice Thakur,” the filing said.

The company had in August said that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by “identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors”.

Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of the company, was removed by its board on August 29. CG Group incurred a net loss of Rs 652.38 crore during the year ended March 31, 2019. Its current liability exceeds its current assets by Rs 2,115.98 crore

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Fraud-hit CG Power appoints former CJI T S Thakur as head of investigation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Piramal Enterprises raises Rs 1,750 crore from CDPQ
2Take decision on Jet Airways soon: NCLT to Synergy Group
3Airtel adds record 12 million 4G subscribers during Oct-Nov