Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund agrees to give moratorium to 3 Future Group companies

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which closed its six debt schemes last week, has agreed to give moratorium to three Future Group companies. The schemes holding the debt papers of these three companies saw their net asset value (NAV) decline by 1.5% to 3.8% on Tuesday after rating agencies re-priced exposure to the Future Group firms.

Schemes such as Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund were the funds that saw a fall in their single-day NAV. These four schemes are part of the six schemes that were closed by the fund house last week.

In a statement on Thursday, the fund house said, “Fixed Income schemes managed by Franklin Templeton MF had, on the request of the Future Group, extended a moratorium with respect to NCD obligations falling due during the period April-June 2020.” The four schemes had exposure to three Future Group companies, Rivaaz Trade Ventures, Nufuture Digital (India) and Future Ideas. The fund house also said that the decision to give moratorium was taken well before the announcement of winding up of its six debt schemes on April 23, 2020.

On March 27, 2020, as a relief to borrowers under stress due to the nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given term-loan borrowers the option of a moratorium on loan repayments for 90 days for the money due in March, April and May, with the assurance that it will not affect credit scores.

Subsequently, on March 30, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) relaxed guidelines applicable to credit rating agencies (CRAs) for default recognition amid loan moratorium granted by the RBI. “Though rating agencies have not considered this as default, they have revisited the pricing of these securities, and in accordance with regulations, we applied the lower of the two prices provided by the valuation agencies in the portfolio of four of our wound up schemes. No other scheme has been impacted by this development,” said Franklin Templeton MF.

Franklin Templeton MF in the note said that given this circular on loan moratorium, post the nationwide lock down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many retailers including Future Group are working with banks and lenders for moratorium and re-schedulement of their repayments.